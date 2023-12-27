Two men have been arrested over an allegation of racist abuse against a football player during a match on Boxing Day.

A man in his twenties was arrested for a racially aggravated public order offence and possession of a Class A drug while another man in his thirties was arrested for a racially aggravated public order offence at The Walks during the clash between King's Lynn Town and Boston United, Norfolk Police have confirmed.

Both men are from the Lynn area and were taken to the Police Investigation Centre for questioning and have been released on police bail until February 16.

The referee talks to both managers after the game between King's Lynn Town and Boston United was twice stopped due to incidents in the second half. Picture: Tim Smith

Initially, the Linnets released a statement after the game saying it had twice been paused due to homophobic chanting in one section of the crowd.

The club have now updated their original release, saying they will co-operate with any future investigation by the Police or the Football Association.

Twice in the second half, referee match referee Oliver Mackey paused the game because of the incidents which led to two supporters being ejected from the ground.

Norfolk Police have also been made aware of another allegation of offensive language being used at the match, which Lynn lost 2-1, and enquiries are on-going.

Officers are appealing for any witnesses to get in touch with them, quoting reference number: 36/90366/23