King’s Lynn Town have been handed a home game to mark their first ever campaign in the National League.

Ian Culverhouse's side will entertain last season's beaten play-off semi-finalists Yeovil Town on Saturday October 3 at The Walks.

Lynn will then travel to both Maidenhead United and Solihull Moors in the first week of the season.

The Walks, home of King's Lynn Town FC.

But perhaps the biggest boost on the fixture calendar is a mouth-watering home Boxing Day clash against Notts County.

The return fixture at Meadow Lane is on January 2, with a trip to Chesterfield in between on December 28.

King's Lynn travel to Wrexham - the club whom chairman Stephen Cleeve tried to buy a few years back - on the penultimate game of the season in May.

On the fixture release, King's Lynn Town general manager Mark Hearle said: "The reality of the league and company we are now keeping really hits home when you take a look at the fixtures.

"Yeovil at home on the opening day is still huge despite the restrictions we will be facing when we begin the season, against a team who made the play-offs last season.

"Notts County's Boxing Day visit is the stuff of dreams really and at that stage hopefully we will be allowed some more people into The Walks to see it.

"There are also some long trips but if you are doing the miles it shows we are playing at a very high level."

Full fixture list

Sat Oct 3 Yeovil Town H

Tue Oct 6 Maidenhead United A

Sat Oct 10 Solihull Moors A

Tue Oct 13 Boreham Wood H

Sat Oct 17 Weymouth A

Tue Oct 27 Wealdstone H

Sat Oct 31 Woking H

Sat Nov 14 Sutton United A

Tue Nov 17 Barnet A

Sat Nov 21 Dover Athletic H

Sat Nov 28 Eastleigh A

Tue Dec 1 Bromley H

Sat Dec 5 Altrincham A

Tue Dec 8 Hartlepool United A

Sat Dec 12 Torquay United H

Sat Dec 26 Notts County H

Mon Dec 28 Chesterfield A

Sat Jan 2 Notts County A

Sat Jan 9 FC Halifax Town H

Sat Jan 23 Dagenham & Redbridge A 4

Tue Jan 26 Stockport County H

Sat Jan 30 Wrexham H

Sat Feb 6 Aldershot Town A 5

Tue Feb 9 Bromley A

Sat Feb 13 Macclesfield Town H

Sat Feb 20 Dover Athletic A

Tue Feb 23 Barnet H

Sat Feb 27 Weymouth H

Sat Mar 6 Woking A

Tue Mar 9 Wealdstone A

Sat Mar 13 Sutton United H

Tue Mar 16 Hartlepool United H

Sat Mar 20 Torquay United A

Sat Mar 27 Eastleigh H

Fri Apr 2 Macclesfield Town A

Mon Apr 5 Altrincham H

Sat Apr 10 Chesterfield H

Tue Apr 13 Stockport County A

Sat Apr 17 FC Halifax Town A

Sat Apr 24 Dagenham & Redbridge H

Sat May 1 Maidenhead United H

Mon May 3 Boreham Wood A

Sat May 8 Solihull Moors H

Sat May 15 Yeovil Town A

Sat May 22 Wrexham A

Sat May 29 Aldershot Town H