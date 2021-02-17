Ian Culverhouse has conceded that King's Lynn Town need financial help - and quickly - if they are to see out their first-ever season in the National League.

The Linnets' boss has admitted that owner Stephen Cleeve can't continue to keep funding the club while there are no fans coming through the gates.

The National League season still hangs in the balance with Cleeve and fellow club owners shelling out tens of thousands of pounds to keep their teams going on the pitch.

King's Lynn Town manager Ian Culverhouse's side are due to travel to Bromley in the National League tomorrow night.

After the unlucky 1-0 home defeat to Notts County at The Walks on Tuesday night, which could end up being Lynn's last home game of a farcical campaign, Culverhouse said: "Will we be here again? I don’t know.

"It is hard to say, but what I will say is we can’t carry on doing what we are doing without help. It is too much for Steve (Cleeve), it really is.

"He is funding it as much as he can and hopefully I am not out of order by saying it, but it is a big ask for him, a really big ask.

“He has no income coming through the gate and he has no personal income coming in. It is hard at the moment, it is hard times, but we are not the only ones - there are a few of us like it.”

The Linnets were due to travel to Dover on Saturday, but the game has been postponed because the Kent side have furloughed all of their playing staff.

The vast expense continues while clubs continue to vote on whether the current season should stop and be declared null and void.

Of the National League teams to have shown their hand so far, it appears the likes of Notts County, Chesterfield, Hartlepool and Sutton want to carry on, while Lynn, Wealdstone and Dover Athletic want it to end.

Some clubs in the National League North and South divisions are refusing to play until a solution has been found.

Tonbridge Angels, in the South section, have assembled an alternative squad playing for nothing after all of their first team staff and players were put on furlough.

Manager Ian Culverhouse checks his watch at The Walks. Could time be ticking on King's Lynn Town's National League season?

Culverhouse said: “I think waiting 28 days, the whole of February, when we still have to carry on playing – if Dover had carried on that is probably around £3,000 he (Cleeve) had got to pay out for that weekend, so it is too much money.

"Without any money coming through the gates it is hard to keep dipping into your pockets.

"I've heard rumours that the North and South may stop and be made null and void, but we need help, it can't carry on like this."