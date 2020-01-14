King's Lynn Town FC is implementing new measures in an effort to stop adult supporters buying cheaper tickets to gain entry to the ground.

The Linnets are stepping up security at The Walks after identifying that a number of fans had been purchasing under-16 tickets or using carer passes to gain admission rather than pay full price.

Club chairman Stephen Cleeve, who had threatened to name and shame the adult supporters involved, said: "We are stepping up security in a number of ways to try to stop the same thing happening in the future.

Stephen Cleeve (3927303)

"We can't have some fans defrauding the club because if it continues it's going to affect other supporters going forward.

"There will be extra security on the turnstiles checking tickets and David Lynam, from Kaizen Ticketing Solutions Ltd, will be coming to home games to highlight any people who he feels might be problematic.

"Supporters found coming in with the wrong type of ticket will not only have their ticket removed, but they will also be prohibited from gaining entry to the ground for the rest of the season."

Last week, Cleeve hit the headlines when he Tweeted: “We have completed our research into ‘fans’ that have bought Under 16 and kids tickets (and) it turns out that many of them are well over 18 and in some cases have been using carer passes when going in alone.

"We have a list and those who are guilty have one chance now to DM me (and) agree to pay off what they should have paid (we may agree a payment plan) and promise never to do it again.

"If you don’t we will name and shame those fans in the York programme and you will be denied entry to that game and future games. It is not fair on loyal fans who pay.”

The Walks - home of King's Lynn Town Football Club (15041654)

An under-16 ticket to a match is just £2 compared to the standard £15 entrance price. A student ticket for 16 and 17 year olds is £9.

The high-flying Linnets are due to play former Football League outfit York City in a huge table-topping match at The Walks on Saturday, where a bumper crowd is expected.