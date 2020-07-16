Home   Sport   Article

King's Lynn Town reveal their National League ticket prices

By Greg Plummer
Published: 13:00, 16 July 2020

King's Lynn Town chairman Stephen Cleeve says a higher standard of football and increased business costs has led to an increase in ticket prices for next season.

Depending on age and season ticket category, season ticket prices to watch the Linnets in the National League will range from £46 (under-16s) to £575 (adults).

Following their second successive promotion, the charges represent a significant rise on last season's prices.

