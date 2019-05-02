King’s Lynn Town press officer Mark Hearle hopes the focus can return to the football pitch following the club’s play-off fiasco this week.

The Linnets have had their Southern League Central Premier play-off semi-final clash with Stratford Town rearranged four times in less than 48 hours.

The game will now take place at the Walks on Saturday at 3pm.

It had been due to take place on Wednesday night, but was postponed less than 12 hours before kick-off by the Southern League following an FA probe into into Stratford Town fielding an ineligible player.

Both semi-finals were fixed to tonight in the interests of fairness before the goalposts were moved again when the Southern League confirmed that both games would take place on Bank Holiday Monday.

But following an emergency meeting of the FA Alliance Committee yesterday morning, it was decided that both ties should be played on Sunday.

But in view of the GEAR run on the same day, Lynn requested that the game was sensibly switched to the Saturday and the FA agreed to special dispensation.

Hearle said: “I have never known anything like it and to be honest it has been a logistical nightmare for everyone connected with the club.

“It’s a crazy situation that’s not just about the chairman and the team, but about everyone and everything else behind the scenes too - the bar staff, security, the programme, all the volunteers, everything.

“We can’t do anymore than we have. I just hope the football is now left to do the talking on the pitch.

“The club wishes to thank our supporters for their patience in what has been a stressful few days for everyone.

"We now ask you all to get firmly behind Ian Culverhouse and the team as we face one of the biggest challenges ever by the club to gain promotion.”

Although Stratford have been found guilty of fielding an ineligible player by the Football Association, their three-point deduction still keeps them in the play-offs.

The Central Premier final is due to be played on Wednesday, May 8, whilst the date of the 'super final' is expected to remain as Saturday, May 11.

The super final will be against either South Shields or Warrington who contest their Evo-Stik play-off final tomorrow.