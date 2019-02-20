69th King’s Lynn Festival set for July featuring Robert Winston and John Williams

The BBC Concert Orchestra will launch the 69th King’s Lynn Festival as a two-week programme of music and arts comes to the town in July.

John Williams will also be at the festival in concert with fellow guitarists John Etheridge and Gary Ryan.

The Endellion Quartet will present the Ruth Fermoy Memorial Concert, while London Handel Players are also scheduled for the festival.

To mark the 50th anniversary of the moon landing on July 20, a science and arts theme will be brought to the town including a lecture by Robert Winston entitled Manipulating Humans.

Robert Winston

Chairman of the festival, Alison Croose, introduced the festival programme during an event at the Bank House on Wednesday.

Official Launch of The 69th King's Lynn Festival at The Bank House, King Staithe Square Festival Chairman Alison Croose with Borough Mayor and Festival Board Member Nick Daubney at the launch, along with other Festival Board Members (Back LtoR), Tony Williams, Lady Jane Fellowes, Dr Paul Richards

She said: “The festival board every year strives to make our festival bigger and better, and we believe the packed programme we have got again this year over two weeks really does offer something for everyone without compromising quality.”

Renowned pianist John Lenehan will provide accompaniment for much-loved silent movies, while Gustav Metzger will be the subject of the festival’s exhibition.

Metzger was an artist and political activist who lived in Lynn’s Queen Street in the 1950s.

Mrs Croose added: “It’s a big challenge but we are determined to maintain the festival’s tradition and excellence.”

Violinist Tasmin Little will share a platform with pianist Piers Lane, and soprano Lesley Garrett will team up with renowned clarinettist Emma Johnson.

“It’s a long time since the festival was involved in such a major visual arts project, and it’s been made possible by a significant arts council grant in addition to one that Rick Ambrose has secured,” Mrs Croose continued.

Festival Chairman Alison Croose launches the event.

The festival begins with a service on Sunday, July 14 at the minister. Tuesday Market Place will be the setting for five hours of free music and entertainment, before a three hour peel of church bells.

The borough mayor Nick Daubney said the King’s Lynn Festival is something the town can be “very proud of.”

During the launch of the festival’s programme this week, Mr Daubney also said it is “a national event which boosts tourism” in the town.

As part of the schedule, popular morning coffee concerts will feature stars of the classical music world such as the Amatis Piano Trio and the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra.

Mrs Croome continued: “In devising the festival the festival programme, we match events with Lynn’s historic buildings, and we are delighted to take audiences into the town’s three beautiful churches, and of course to the town hall and St George’s Guildhall, which is central to the festival’s existence.

“Westacre Theatre also extends a warm welcome to festival goers.”

Ivan Ball, of Westacre Theatre, who was at the launch, said: “It’s lovely to be involved with something that is like a big family where you all know each other.”

The theatre will host Ruisi Quartet with viola player Asher Zaccardelli on Sunday, July 21 at 3pm. The concert will be followed by a light tea.

Tasmin Little

Mrs Croome added: “We enjoy this opportunity to thank all our venues, some of you represented here today, for making us so welcome and accommodating us.

“Our aim is that the festival enriches the lives of local people and attracts visitors from far and wide to the town.”