Rock Choir members in Lynn and Downham are celebrating their 10th year anniversary and welcoming their new leader Sally Rose.

The choir is the pioneering contemporary choir of the UK, with more than 33,000 members participating in 400 communities.

Over 80 talented professional musicians teach the Rock Choir experience, including Sally, who is now teaching in Lynn and Downham, as well as Peterborough and Wisbech.

The Rock Choir

It’s an exciting year coming up as members are currently preparing for a gig of a lifetime at the Birmingham NEC in December 2023, where Rock Choir members from across the country will come together to perform as one choir, along with some surprise celebrity guests.

Sally said: “This is a dream role for me and I can’t tell you how excited I am to deliver the Rock Choir experience in and around Wisbech, Downham, Lynn and Peterborough.

"I have lots of plans for my members. We will have live performances and, of course, we’ll be getting involved in the local community to raise much needed funds for projects and charities in our area.

“Teaching the Rock Choir repertoire is pure joy. Members leave feeling uplifted, happy and all through the power of group singing. It’s also a mood enhancing, natural high and a chance to make friends and socialise with like-minded people.

"Come along for a free taster session and it could be just t1he thing you’re looking for. Everyone is welcome.”

Visit www.rockchoir.com to book a free taster session.

Rock Choir meets at the Sixth Form Social Area at Springwood High School, Lynn on Mondays from 7.30pm, Fairstead Community Centre on Thursdays at 10am and the main hall at Downham Town Sports Federation on Tuesdays at 11.30am.