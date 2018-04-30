A Sprinkle of Spring in the air near Fakenham

Pensthorpe Natural Park will also be launching their Sprinkle Of Spring event just in time for the May half term, with plenty to keep families busy outside.

Celebrating all that is wonderful about the natural world, the event features hands-on activities such as guided pond dipping, nature-inspired craft making and a spring trail weaving through the woodlands and wetlands of the reserve.

Running May 26 to June 3, families can find out about some of Pensthorpe’s fascinating residents by joining a squirrel talk at 12pm and a nest box talk at 2.30pm.

See what life is like as a Pensthorpe warden and join the guided daily bird feed at 4pm. Take a seat in the viewing gallery and discover what birds live within the Pensthorpe collection, what they feed on and what migratory birds visit throughout the year.

You can also take advantage of the epic, eco-play areas WildRootz and Hootz House, which have been designed taking inspiration from features of the natural world.

Entry to A Sprinkle of Spring is included in the admission price. For more information, visit www.pensthorpe.com or call 01328 851465.