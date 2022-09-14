The world famous acapella and dance group, Black Umfolosi, return to St George’s Guildhall on Friday, September 30, the first in a series of events King’s Lynn Festival present this autumn.

With an energy driven and completely engaging performance, mixing a gentleness of spirit in song with an exuberance in dance, audiences will enjoy a vibrant and captivating show.

Black Umfolosi’s trademark harmonies mixed with intricate rhythms, clicking and clapping are highlighted during their brilliantly choreographed performance with a full range of movements from subtle to pulsating stomping and leaping!

Specialising in imbube music, gumboot dance and Zulu dance, Black Umfolosi has toured extensively nationally and internationally. In 1994 they had the privilege of performing to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II during the Commonwealth Games, where group member Thomeki Dube was honoured to shake her hand, still in his stage clothes of hard hat and overalls.

Thomeki shared the following message: “I want to say Her Royal Majesty was the best of the best people that I ever dreamed to shake hands or meet. She told me how she enjoyed watching our gumboot dance and said congratulations, you are amongst the most amazing performers throughout the Commonwealth.

"It was a moment I will remember forever. As Black Umfolosi we are sad and cry together with the British people on their bereavement.”

Alongside the performance members of Black Umfolosi will also visit Nelson Academy in Downham on Friday, September 30 to lead workshops in singing and dancing with the pupils.

Tickets for the performance at St George’s Guildhall on Friday, September 30, 7.30pm cost £16 (under-25s 50% off) and are available via www.kingslynnfestival.org.uk or via the Corn Exchange box office on 01553 764864.

