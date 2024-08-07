King’s Lynn Horticultural Society is holding it annual open show tomorrow (Saturday) at South Wootton Village Hall.

West Norfolk Mayor Paul Bland is due to attend at around 3.30pm and the prize-presentation is set to take place at 4pm.

2024 is the society’s 198th year and the popular annual show features a variety of classes for members and non-members covering all aspects of horticulture including vegetables, flowers, pot plants and more. There are also cookery and craft classes.

Classes for all things horticultural.

The show is open to the public from 1pm. Before that, the staging of exhibits will be from 8am to 10am with the judging from 10am.