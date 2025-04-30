The full programme has been revealed for the 2025 King’s Lynn Festival, which takes place at venues across the town from July 13 to 26.

At Friday’s launch event, hosted by West Norfolk mayor Cllr Paul Bland and held at the town hall, chairman of the festival board, Adrian Parker, spoke about the vital role of performing and visual arts to enrich people’s lives in West Norfolk and how the festival has helped the economy by attracting visitors from near and far.

Some of the top names to feature this year include the Black Dyke Mills band from Bradford, celebrating 170 years and rated as a top English brass band.

The town hall launch for this year's King's Lynn Festival. with, from left, Ambrose Miller, Adrian Parker and Anna Pool. Picture: Ian Burt

The Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra will close the festival and its performance will be the only opportunity in East Anglia this year to hear the full symphonic sound for Vaughan Williams, Tchaikovsky’s 5th Symphony, and Mendelssohn’s violin concerto, with soloist Francesca Dego.

Other highlights will be Jools Holland and his Rhythm and Blues Orchestra at the Corn Exchange, and violinist Rachel Podger and her Brecon Baroque ensemble at St Nicholas’ Chapel.

The free Festival Exhibition has been a notable annual event since the mid-1960s and this year part of the new Chequer House Gallery in King Street will show ‘Revelation’, about the development of collections and museums for public display.

Two individual performers taking part in the festival will be performing as part of wider national tours - Lady Nade from Bristol singing the songs of Nina Simone, and Sam Lee, a Mercury-nominated folk singer who breaks boundaries between traditional folk and contemporary music in his critically-acclaimed album Songdreaming.

On the centenary of the original 1925 silent film ‘Phantom of the Opera’, Jonathan Hope will accompany a film screening, performing a spine-tingling improvised soundtrack on Lynn’s Minster organ – again, the only place in East Anglia to see this performance this year, festival organisers said.

Duo Hesperi will celebrate Lynn’s Hanseatic heritage with a programme of music by Bach and Teleman (Hamburg to Halle), followed by The Blue Hour in the Duke’s Head Ballroom bringing songs of 1930s Berlin. Desbande Tango Quintet and dancers will be in the ballroom playing Astor Piazolla’s gripping music.

The town hall will host a British cabaret from James McConnel and Lynn-born jazz singer Ella McCready, both Norfolk-based and a successful duo in London.

British composer Dame Judith Weir will also be in the town hall answering questions about her work, followed by a performance of some of her compositions by the Contemporary Consort. Dame Judith is the former Master of the Queen’s Music (and then the King’s), who composed music for the Coronation.

Three master pianist soloists will perform in this year’s festival. At Houghton Hall, courtesy of Lord Cholmondeley and opening the classical programme, will be Illia Ovcharenko, an outstanding young Ukrainian player who has made headlines in London for the past six months.

The Ruth Lady Fermoy Memorial Concert sees the return of Freddy Kempf – who is a festival vice-president. The third will be Kasparas Mikužis performing in the Coffee Concert series.

Another pair of outstanding musicians, both returning to Lynn, is the duo formed by Guy Johnston (cello) with Tom Poster (piano).

A new project is “King’s Lynn Calling”, created by Eastern Angles Theatre company. Based in a telephone box at the Corn Exchange and offering three street tours, this new audio trail captures memories of local people and their experiences around the buildings and streets of Lynn. You can contribute your own memory – see the festival website for details.

Mr Parker said: “This is only a glimpse of the wide range of events on offer at King’s Lynn Festival. This year, in bringing the finest quality performers to Lynn, the festival has drawn musicians from 13 other countries.

“All this requires an enormous effort. We thank and rely on our wonderful team – including the stewards and volunteers, board members, office, venues and marketing staff, as well as the artistic director Ambrose Miller and new co-artistic director Anna Pool, who have assembled this exciting programme.

“We also thank all our funders and sponsors because without their support this wouldn’t be a music festival of such long-lasting and regional significance.”

Tickets are now available for sponsors/patrons, with general release to the public from Tuesday, May 13. Book via the Corn Exchange box office on 01553 764864 or online at www.kingslynnfestival.org.uk