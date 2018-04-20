Annual heat takes battle to Hunstanton bandstand

The sun has finally come out and just in time for this Sunday’s heat when Battle of the Bands heads out to Hunstanton’s bandstand.

The annual outdoor heat will see artists facing the elements as they compete for a place in the semi-finals of the Twisted Melon Promotion competition.

Organiser Triston Finnis said: “Heat 11 is our third and final stripped back heat with two acts from this show joining India Rose, Emily & Jamie, CJ Hatt and Skye & Sophie in the stripped back final at Shucks on May 13.

“The six-act heat kicks off at midday and features acts from across Norfolk and Cambridgeshire performing an array of genres.”

Kicking off the afternoon is Chloe Lorentzen, a 12-year-old singer/songwriter who is originally from Madras, Oregon, but now lives in the UK. She previously released a CD, Beneath The Skies, to raise funds for the War Child charity.

Decades are an acoustic trio from Downham who all enjoy the same love of music and play covers in venues from Cambridge to Hunstanton. After a year performing together, they are evolving as a band adding bass to some tracks and also an original in their accomplished set.

Josh Alan is a solo musician from West Norfolk who performs his own unique take on acoustic covers of classic rock songs and much more.

Max Bianco is a singer/songwriter from the UK and also a member of alternative/indie band, The Jar Family. This intriguing musician lives a life of travelling, rambling, gambling with nowhere to go or be.

Matty G and Li’l Winter are a unique duo from Norfolk who write and perform songs, poetry and spoken-word pieces with a comedic edge which tackle serious issues, news stories, current affairs, animal and human rights, and politics. The pair provide a real crowd pleasing and interactive performance every time.

West Norfolk-based singer/songwriter Simon Smith was previously writing under the guise of Klangstrum and had great success being aired on BBC Introducing.

Last weekend’s heat at Downham Market Social Club saw singer/songwriter Oscar Corney emerge victorious after he opened the show with a full live band.