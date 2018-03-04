Artist’s unseen works on show at Houghton Hall

A new series of paintings and some of the most celebrated sculptures by Damien Hirst will be exhibited at Houghton Hall later this month.

The Colour Space exhibition will run from March 25 to July 15, featuring a development of the iconic Spot Paintings of the 1980’s and 90’s.

Speaking of his unseen Colour Space paintings, Hirst said: “I originally wanted the spots to look like they were painted by a human trying to paint like a machine. Colour Space is going back to the human element, so instead you have the fallibility of the human hand in the drips and inconsistencies.

“There are still no two exact colours that repeat in each painting, which is really important to me. I think of them as cells under a microscope. It felt right to show them somewhere historic rather than in a conventional gallery space and Houghton’s perfect. It feels totally right.”

The three sculptures installed in the house will include the bronze sculpture “Saint Bartholomew”, “Exquisite Pain” in the Entrance Hall, formerly shown at Chatsworth House and two smaller kinetic sculptures from the artist’s “levitation series” in the celebrated Stone Hall.

The six sculptures installed the park will include Virgin Mother (2005-2006), some of the artists most visually arresting works previously shown in the courtyard of the Royal Academy in 2006.

And Charity (2002-2003) which was installed on Hoxton Square in 2003 and outside the Royal West of England Academy of Art in Bristol in 2011.

Lord Cholmondeley, owner of Houghton, said: “We are delighted to have this opportunity to show Damien Hirst’s new paintings in the State Rooms at Houghton, together with some of his best-known sculptures in the grounds.

“It is perhaps the first time that Hirst has shown a significant body of work in a formal country house setting. William Kent’s gilded interiors will be transformed for the duration of the show.”

The exhibition will be open on Wednesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays, plus Bank Holiday Mondays.