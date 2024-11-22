An artist who only started painting three years ago after a career change is showing off her talent this week.

Swaffham woman Mandy Slater is hanging up her artworks this week for her exhibition in the Custom House in Lynn, which runs until tomorrow.

The 64 pieces of work on display capture the flow and movement of water through watercolour and abstracts.

These are her favourite media, although she is also displaying works using oils and canvas.

This is Mandy’s first solo exhibition since she began painting three years ago after wanting a change in career from being a classical professional musician who taught others.

She said: “I started to fall out of love with teaching music.”

She now loves painting and said: “This has become my passion.”

When she first started, she used oils until she fell in love with watercolours, which most of her pieces of work use.

To be able to work with watercolours properly, Mandy said she has completed an online class with artists.

A few pieces of work at the exhibition are of her views on climate change in watercolour paintings.

Mandy, who is also part of the Greyfriars Art Space, highlighted that people can pay for a membership for a small fee which will enable them to display their own work at the gallery.

