Jimmy Osmond’s Princess tribute

Jimmy Osmond, who celebrated his 50th anniversary in the music business in 2016, brings his hugely popular show − A Tribute to Andy Williams: Moon River and Me − to the Princess Theatre in Hunstanton on Sunday, February 4.

Jimmy, who made his performance debut at the age of three on television on the Andy Williams Show, will perform many of the romantic songs that made the legendary singer so popular including: Music To Watch Girls By, Happy Heart, Can’t Take My Eyes Off You, Almost There, May Each Day, Days of Wine and Roses and of course the song that was to become his theme, Moon River.

The show starts at 7.30pm. Tickets: VIP £75/standard £32.50 (all tickets buy 10 get one free, contact the Box Office on 01485 532252 to book or www.princesshunstanton.co.uk).

VIP tickets − come and enjoy the sound check prior to the show. This will take place from 5.45pm to 6.45pm.

Meet Jimmy, have your photo taken with him, get an autograph, and hear him and the band sing a unique song that won’t be part of the show. Also, get a complimentary CD. This package includes front row seats.

