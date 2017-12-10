Step back in time for season

Visitors to the Custom House in Lynn can see an addition to the usual exhibits on display with a display featuring a traditioanl Georgian Christmas Table.

The display shows off the extravagant table enjoyed by wealthy Georgians in the late 1700s and early 1800s.

Etiquette dictated that the table should be “covered but not crowded”. China increasingly took over from pewter.

Sugar from the slave colonies made jellies and blancmanges staples and not rarities. Mince pies – originally featuring meat – and Christmas puddings began to be popular at this time.

Spices also flooded into the country at this time for the first time, making nutmeg, cinnamon, cardamon, cloves and ginger synonymous with Chrstmas.

The exhibition also features a Twelfth Cake. These decorated cakes were an important element in the celebrations for the feast of the Ephiphany (Twelfth Night).

It was the custom at these celebrations for guests to choose a card which would give them their character for the evening.

The revels would be led by the King and Queen and the evening would end with the ceremonial cutting of the cake.