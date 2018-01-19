Zey treks to where no mouse has gone before in King’s Lynn animator’s new sci-fi show

A brand new episode of Zey The Mouse is in the making by animator Ian Harding, science fiction-themed, entitled “Who’s Playing The Game”.

This is episode five in the series by the Lynn film-maker, and Zey The Mouse is six years old now.

Zey The Mouse cartoon new scene created for Mile Valley Village, "Flying a Kite" LtoR, Frances Harding (Ian's sister), Jonathan Smith (script writer), Ian Harding

The new episode sees Zey and Dylan Dog play a computer game, but they get zapped into it and play the game.

An alien holographic instructor guides them through it, as they have to defeat an ‘Evil Robot’. They go through each level achieving different tasks, such as ‘zapping the robot’, ‘collecting gems’, ‘destroying asteroids’, and ‘saving the life force’.

The spaceship has been made from metal, plastic and wood; while lighting systems light up the control room and lights on the front of the spaceship. Also there are laser guns, a sliding door with red transparent glass and a dashboard to control the ship. There is an engine inside the back of the spaceship to control it, and the body of the spaceship was sprayed using silver paint.

Zey and Dylan have a set of new clothes, alongside two laser guns. More scenery will include planets, rocks, good robots, and smaller travelling machines.

The last episode “Clara’s Birthday” was watched around the world in 62 countries, including the UK, USA, Philippines and Egypt. The film was ‘liked’ and commented over different websites.

Ian said: “My whole YouTube channel has now has over 23,300 video views. Myself and the teams have been making films for the past eight years now, from No. 73 to Zey.

“I thank all who have taken interest and who have followed my work.

“The new episode should be ready in the summertime.”