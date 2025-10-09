A new augmented reality trail is being held in Lynn with the aim of bringing LGBTQ+ stories to life.

Walking With Pride - The Colours of History runs from Thursday, October 16 to Thursday, October 30 inclusive and is accompanied by an exhibition at the Chequer House Gallery in King Street.

Using augmented reality technology, this trail leads you along the Lynn Pride route through town to seven key locations where you’ll meet characters, imagined and real, inspired by local heritage.

There are seven key locations along the route

As you explore, you’ll collect digital Pride Tokens, each one celebrating a moment, identity, or milestone that shines a light on the town’s LGBTQ+ past and present.

Alongside the trail, the exhibition at Chequer House Gallery reveals the making of the project, from the first sparks of research to the final digital designs.

Developed by COLLUSION with local young creatives from the FUSE programme, this behind-the-scenes look showcases how imagination, history, and technology came together to create a new kind of storytelling experience for Lynn.

Scan the QR code to take part

Director and co-founder Rachel Drury said: “Although Lynn is rich in heritage, LGBTQ+ lives are largely missing from the historical record. This project changes that by uncovering lives and experiences that have long been overlooked.”

The augmented reality trail begins at Tuesday Market Place and ends at the bandstand at The Walks. It is around a 20-minute walk with seven stops along the way, lasting about a minute each.

The exhibition is free entry and runs alongside 50 independent artists at Chequer House Gallery, Chequer House, 10-12 King Street, Lynn, PE30 5PA. Open Wednesdays to Sundays, 11am-5pm.

Making the project