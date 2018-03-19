Award-winning musicians head to King’s Lynn

Two award-winning musicians will perform for the King’s Lynn Music Society on Wednesday.

Taking centre stage at Lynn’s Town Hall from 7.30pm, the paid will play music by Beethoven, Schumann and Strauss.

Molly Parsons-Gurr, cello, gained a Master of Performance degree at the Royal College of Music. She began her cello studies at the age of 13 and gave her first concerto performance at 18 years.

Since then she has taken part in the Women of the World festival orchestra at the Royal Festival Hall and in China as part of an orchestral tour, playing in many opera houses and venues.

Jennifer Carter, piano accompanist, won a scholarship to train at the Guildhall School of Music and Drama and subsequently was awarded a postgraduate scholarship in Nice to specialise her studies in accompaniment.

Doors open at 7pm, visitors are welcome, free for under 18s.