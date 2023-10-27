An award-winning theatre group are in their final rehearsals for their autumn musical The Wizard of Oz, which promises to be a real treat for the whole family.

King’s Lynn Players are set to perform at St George’s Guildhall in Lynn this autumn from Wednesday, November 8 to Saturday, 11.

Director Sharon Fox, who starred as Dorothy 40 years ago when the show was last staged, has now passed the ruby slippers onto Maddi Dawson.

Liam Nixon, Tim Webb, Maddi Dawson and Logan Peterson Cooper (Picture: Chris Fox)

Sharon said: “The Wizard of Oz is such a classic show, with songs everyone knows - it’s a real family show. We have put together a great cast of young talent and hope audiences will love the show as much as we have loved rehearsals”

In addition to Maddi, other cast members include Tim Webb as Tinman, Liam Nixon as Lion and Logan Peterson Cooper as Scarecrow.

Publicity officer Tom Clarke said: “In these difficult times people want to come to the theatre and be entertained and this technicolour musical is just the show to do it, with songs including ‘We’re off to see the Wizard’, ‘Yellow Brick Road’, ‘ If I Only Had a Brain’, ‘ Ding Dong The Witch is Dead’ and of course ‘Somewhere over the Rainbow’.”

The show tells the story of young Dorothy Gale who is swept away by a tornado from her Kansas farm to the magical Land of Oz.

There she encounters a host of whimsical characters, good witches, bad witches, animals that talk, scarecrows that walk and things magical to behold.

To find her way home she must follow the yellow brick road to see the all-powerful Wizard of Oz. Dorothy must learn an important lesson: There’s no place like home

The performance is sponsored by Your Local Paper and KL1 Radio.

Tickets are available now from the Alive Corn Exchange Box Office on 01553 764864 or https://kingslynncornexchange.co.uk/theatre/whats-on/event/the-wizard-of-oz/

