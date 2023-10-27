A free autumn afternoon concert featuring war-time and traditional ‘Last Night of the Proms’ music is taking place in Lynn this weekend.

King’s Lynn Town Band will present ‘Poppies to Proms’ at the Holy Family Church on Gaywood’s Field Lane on Sunday.

The event, which starts at 2.30pm, is free to attend but there will be a collection for donations as people leave.

Holy Family Catholic Church in Gaywood. Picture: Google Maps

For more information, visit www.kingslynntownband.co.uk

