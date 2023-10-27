Home   Whats On   Article

Subscribe Now

King’s Lynn Town Band playing traditional war-time and ‘Last Night of the Proms’ music for free at Holy Family Catholic Church

By Rebekah Chilvers
-
rebekah.chilvers@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 17:20, 27 October 2023

A free autumn afternoon concert featuring war-time and traditional ‘Last Night of the Proms’ music is taking place in Lynn this weekend.

King’s Lynn Town Band will present ‘Poppies to Proms’ at the Holy Family Church on Gaywood’s Field Lane on Sunday.

The event, which starts at 2.30pm, is free to attend but there will be a collection for donations as people leave.

Holy Family Catholic Church in Gaywood. Picture: Google Maps
Holy Family Catholic Church in Gaywood. Picture: Google Maps

For more information, visit www.kingslynntownband.co.uk

Do you have a story for the Lynn News? Email newsdesk@lynnnews.co.uk

Kings Lynn Music Rebekah Chilvers
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE