Bank House to host a late night jazz session for King’s Lynn Festival

By Lucy Ruthnum

@TheLynnNews

Lynn’s Bank House Hotel is set to join the King’s Lynn Festival this July by hosting Thursday Late Night Jazz sessions on July 19 and 26.

John Billett, of JBGB Events, said: “The event stems from the imagination of the owners Jeannette and Anthony Goodrich, who wanted some entertainment during the festival that would encourage ticket holders to come to Bank House to enjoy the festival experience with some free entertainment.

“Now in its third year at Bank House, JBGB Events have captured the best of jazz musicians from the east, now making waves on the London and even international jazz music scene.”

On July 19, The Harry Greene Trio will perform. Still studying at The Royal Academy of Music. In 2017 they played at the prestigious St John’s Smith Square for the closing concerts in the London Jazz Festival.

On July 26, the show continues with the Nicholas Fitch Duo, who graduated from the Guildhall School Of Music and holds the guitar chair in the National Youth Jazz Orchestra and has appeared in Andrew Lloyd Webber’s The Other Palace Studio appearing with leading singers including Clare Martin and Tina May.

Kate Francis, of the King’s Lynn Festival, said: “The festival will start on Sunday, July 15, with a whole day of free community music and entertainment on Tuesday Market Place.

“Some of the best local musicians will be featured including Springwood Jazz Band and the Spalding Ukulele Orchestra. Other local talent at the festival includes the King’s Lynn Festival Chorus performing Rachmaninov Vespers in St Nicholas’ Chapel on Tuesday, July 17.”

Full information about all the events taking place at the festival at http://www.kingslynnfestival.org.uk/