Battle brings diverse talent into the mix in King’s Lynn heat

The Battle of the Bands will bring four hugely diverse acts together at a Lynn venue this Sunday for yet another packed party.

Returning to Dr Thirsty’s for the second time this year, the competition is heating up with acts traveling from as far as Essex and Grantham to take part.

Organiser Tristin Finnis, of Twisted Melon Promotions, said: “If its even close to the to the packed party atmosphere we witnessed at the acoustic heat there last month we’re in for a real treat. We’re pretty excited about this one but if you’re expecting an afternoon of Sex On Fire and Mr Brightside you’ll be sadly disappointed.

“Four massively diverse original acts from West Norfolk and as far afield as Grantham and Essex will be performing a multitude of genres from Hip-Hop, reggae and ska, to metalcore, alt rock and electro rock.”

As usual it’d free entry and all ages are welcome.

First up are Grantham-based 10-piece Hip-Hop/reggae/ska act, The Collective. The ever-expanding act formed in 2014, and are now seriously gaining momentum with some big shows and festivals coming up.

Decay The Ocean are a five-piece metalcore/hardcore act based in Lynn, who take their music very seriously.

Ghosts Of Men are a “nicely heavy, slightly sleazy” two-piece rock act from Essex who have played over 60 festival stages and countless UK venues in the last two years, as well as signing a record deal and releasing some cutting edge music videos.

Explosive new duo, Thursday Night Therapy (TNT), are Lynn musicians who bring a fresh, yet retro, original electro-rock flavor. Currently they are working on recordings and rehearsing for the battle of the bands, which will be their first gig.

Head to Dr Thirsty’s from 3pm for a taste of the talent that could be making it through to the semi-finals of the competition. Those who make it through could be in with a chance of performing at Festival Too.

All ages are welcome and the event is free entry.