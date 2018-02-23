Battle heats up with next acoustic round at Thornham venue

This Sunday’s Battle of the Bands will head out to a Thornham restaurant for an afternoon of acoustic talent in the fourth heat.

The Twisted Melon competition will be hosted by Shucks at the Yurt, from 4pm, while the next group of solo and duo acts battle it out for a place in the final.

Triston Finnis, of Twisted Melon, said: “One of our favourite venues, Shucks at the Yurt, is the most distant from Lynn, but well worth the journey. The perfect opportunity to treat yourself to some incredible food and drink before relaxing in a perfect setting for acoustic music.

“With youngsters Skye and Sophie, and last years acoustic winner CJ Hatt, already through to the final, six more diverse acts will compete in the second of our three heats.”

First up is Lowestoft-based singer/songwriter, Coral Cross, who has written poetry, songs and played guitar since a young age. Last year Coral entered the main Battle of the Bands competition with band, Yuba Creek, but this year is going it alone.

Emily Blake and Jamie Addison are an acoustic duo and also part of 80’s cover band Neon. As well as singing Emily is a professional presenter, plus size model and Miss British Beauty Curve 2014/15. Jamie is an established musician who has played in a number of local bands, even making it to the Battle Of The Bands final in 2012, and also last year’s acoustic final with Emily.

India-Rose is a 19-year-old multi-instrumentalist from Lynn who started writing music at the young age of eleven. Inspired by artists such as Jeff Buckley, powerful vocals and a wide range of pitches are mandatory in India-Roses performances. The singer is currently in the process of writing music for an EP which she will be recording and releasing this year.

Matty G and Li’l Winter are a unique and original ukulele/keyboard based duo from Lynn who first formed in 2011. The pair write and perform original music based around news stories, current affairs, and politics. But don’t expect it to all be doom and gloom as Matty G and Li’l Winter put a tongue in cheek comedy edge to each of their catchy songs. They are set to release their forthcoming EP this spring, with plans for a mini tour and numerous festival performances in the summer.

Jess Orestano is a female singer/songwriter who lives in Norfolk and has been writing songs and recording in her bedroom since she was 15. In 2014, Jess graduated from UEA with a degree in music technology and has played lead and rhythm guitar in many bands before deciding to remain a solo act. Jess’s songs have elements of pop and folk and she has fans of all ages.

Songwolf aka Steve Smith regularly tests out his original contemporary folk material at The Wolf Folk Club in Wolferton. The style ranges from witty sing-a-longs to profound philosophical observations and some lesser-appreciated historical figures are aired as are the joys, trials and mysteries of relationships. Steve also draws on his background as an experienced nurse, researcher and lecturer in songs that offer insight regarding how some people manage to live well with neurological disorders, dementia, and mental health conditions. The Songwolf experience will leave you laughing, entertained, thinking, moved and uplifted.