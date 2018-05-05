Battle Of The Bands goes down to final six

More than 50 acts have competed in this year’s Battle Of The Bands competition and this weekend 12 acts are whittled down to a final six.

Yesterday (Thursday) was the KL.FM semi-final radio show where all acts had their chosen track aired on the alternative and new music show ‘Loaded with Triston’.

At the end of the show voting opened and the public now have until tomorrow (Saturday) at 5pm to vote for the acts you’d like to see perform at Festival Too. To vote, head over to the KL.FM website and click on Battle Of The Bands.

There are two live semi-finals: tomorrow from 6.30pm at The Eagle on Lynn’s Norfolk Street, then on Sunday from 3.30pm it’s over to newly-refurbished Downham Market Club for the second semi.

The public and judges’ votes will be combined with three acts progressing from each day to give a six-act final. The final this year is on May 27 at The Dukes Head Hotel on Lynn’s Tuesday Market Place. The overall winner and runner-up will each receive slots on the main stage at this summer’s Festival Too. The winner will also perform main stage at VW Whitenoise Festival, Dereham Carnival and headline the main stage at the Hunstanton Soapbox Derby. They also win a KL.FM Live Session, recording time, photo shoot and band merchandise.

Semi-Final 1

THE KILLING CULTURE – representing The Eagle: a five-piece hard/alternative rock band hailing from Norwich.

OSCAR CORNEY – representing the Downham Market Club. An independent singer songwriter from Cambridge.

Schrödinger’s Strings – representing The Eagle: harp-based acoustic rock trio from Lynn.

THE VISITORS – representing The Eagle: an explosive five-piece female fronted pop punk band.

VULPES – representing The Eagle: four piece grunge band from Norfolk.

Semi-Final 2

DISHY TANGENT – representing the Downham Market Club: they use midi, vocal harmonies, rapping and live instruments.

GENTLEMEN – representing The Watlington Sports & Social Club: five-piece indie rock act based in Cromer.

GHOSTS OF MEN – representing Dr Thirstys: two-piece rock act from Essex.

POWDERHEAD – representing The Eagle: heavy classic rock at its best!

SABERTOOTH TIMMY – representing The Eagle: high energy five-piece from Cambridgeshire.

SWAMP – representing the Downham Market Club: project of Vex guitarist and frontman Alex Whyman.