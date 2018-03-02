Battle of the bands is back with next heat in Watlington

Acoustic fans wrapped up warm on Sunday when heat four of the Battle of the Bands competition headed to the North Norfolk coast.

Hosted by Shucks at The Yurt in Thornham, the venue provided the perfect setting for an afternoon of performances by the solo/duo acts.

Organiser Triston Finnis, of Twisted Melon Promotions, said: “Although it was a freezing cold day outside, as usual the Yurt was warm and welcoming. The shape and intimacy of the Yurt almost forces you to concentrate on the music thus creating a brilliant atmosphere.”

After some fantastic performances, the judges had a tough job on their hands, but eventually settled on the winners.

India-Rose, a singer-songwriter from the ever growing conveyer belt of brilliant musicians from Springwood.

Mr Finnis said: “The range and control of the vocal of this young lady is incredible and she has been clever enough both adapt covers as well as write her own songs to suit her unusual but brilliant style.”

The final act of the evening was Emily and Jamie, returning finalists from last year’s competition.

Mr Finnis said: “They have clearly stepped it up another level. A very polished performance with flawless vocals and great guitar playing.”

They join CJ Hatt and Skye & Sophie from the previous solo/duo heat. The final solo/duo heat will take place on the bandstand in Hunstanton on Sunday, April 22.

Looking ahead to this weekend, the Twisted Melon Battle of the Bands heads to Watlington Sports and Social Club for the first time this year, a venue that always promises a proper party.

Mr Finnis said: “This Saturday’s heat looks to be our strongest yet with a diverse mix of folk, indie and rock, as well as original and cover bands.”

The Fried Pirates is a six-piece collective who play a repertoire of over 90 traditional British folk songs, modern acoustic songs, their own material and Americana. Having sold out their first EP, their first album ‘Sailors, Strumpets and Scallywags’ is set for release in March.

Cambridgeshire rock act Tantris return to Battle Of the Bands in 2018 after narrowly missing out on the semi-finals two years running. Their return comes after a year of major transformation, founder Tristan Hall being the only remaining member of the original line up.

Gentlemen are a five-piece indie rock act based in Cromer. Pioneering through different sounds and styles and still growing their sound and bringing their music to the people. Since entering the competition last year the band have made a number of line up changes and now look a real force.

Alter The Sky began making music in Cambridge in 2015, taking influences from bands such as Alter Bridge, Black Stone Cheery and The Wildhearts.

The band aim to create catchy riffs that will have you humming along, big drum beats that will have you tapping along and fierce vocals that will have you singing along when ever you hear one of their tracks.

All ages are welcome and entry is free to the event.