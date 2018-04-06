Battle of the Bands rages on with double weekend heat in King’s Lynn and Downham Market

It’s a Battle of the Bands weekend bonanza with not one, but two, epic heats on the cards for Lynn and Downham.

Featuring bands from across the whole of the east of England, word is clearly spreading about the Twisted Melon competition to win a spot to play at Festival Too and airplay on KLFM’s Loaded show.

Kicking off the weekend with another session at The Eagle, in Norfolk Street, this Friday, the music starts from 7.30pm and entry is free.

Pop-punk trio, Code of Conduct, are bringing the punk revival from Bury St Edmunds, promising speedy, catchy three chord pop-punk songs similar to 90’s favourites Green Day and Blink 182.

Modern metal band, Spreading The Disease, is the baby of Steve Saunders, ex-bassist of The Self-Titled. Travelling from Kent, the band draws on a melting pot of influences and brings a very distinctive style to the competition.

It’s loud, it’s dirty. It’s heavy classic rock at its best. Cambridge band, Powderhead, are a new face on a classic scene, belting out raw, old-school rock that will get your head banging, your body moving and leave you screaming for more.

Vulpes are a four-piece grunge band from Norfolk who started the year with a line-up reshuffle after their drummer departed. Signed to Sound-Hub Records, they recorded their first EP, Heir to the Throne of Jupiter, which was released in November 2016 and followed that up with their second EP, Worst Version of Myself, which was released in March 2017.

On Sunday afternoon, the ninth round of the Twisted Melon competition takes audiences back to Downham Market Club for a real mixed-bag round, with performers from nearby Stoke Ferry, and as far as Canning Town in London.

Starting at 3.30pm, this round will see acts ranging from hip-hop, reggae and ska, to southern country rock and even slack rock/eco-punk.

The show starts with 10-piece hip-hop/reggae/ska acts, The Collective, an ever-expanding act who first formed in Grantham in 2014, and are now seriously gaining momentum with some great shows coming up.

The John Preston Tribute Band bring everything from eco-punk to dub zen and slack rock to the table, after years of playing together as a four-piece in bands and schools.

Dishy Tangent have combined their musical talents with those of a number of artists to create some genre-busting musical masterpieces that use a vibrant mix of vocal harmonies, rapping and live instruments.

Swamp is the passion project of Vex guitarist and frontman, Alex Whyman, who wanted to fulfil his love of southern and classic rock. After writing their first EP, Welcome to the Swamp, now the band are ready to take their show on the road during 2018.