BBC and West Norfolk libraries pair up

Free events in Lynn and Hunstanton will give residents a chance to learn more about the history of broadsides in a project between Norfolk libraries and the BBC.

Organised with Art Fund support, the events will focus on the large posters commonly printed between the 16th and 19th centuries and often used for advertising, news and public announcements.

Councillor Margaret Dewsbury, chairman of Norfolk County Council’s Communities Committee, said: “Broadsides were often produced by specialist printers and sold at public events, including executions. The advent of newspapers and novels meant that broadsides are now largely consigned to history, except for modern framed printings which are currently fashionable.

“These library events will spark discussion about the important role broadsides played in getting messages out to the public and look at how modern communication methods differ. It’s something all the family can get involved with finding out more about, and all events are completely free.”

Free events and activities will explore the origins of broadsides and relating them to contemporary times, current news and subjects including fake news and clickbait headlines.

West Noorfolk libraries will host a free drop-in session called BBC Civilisations: Just A Cuppa, with a selection of historic Norfolk broadsides looking at different themes around authenticity and truth in media. Join in with a conversation to explore the broadsides and their relevance to contemporary concepts such as fake news.

King’s Lynn Library will host on Monday, March 5, from 2.30-3.30pm. Hunstanton Library will host on Friday, March 9, from 10.30-11.30am. Both are free events and there is no need to book.

The library project is part of the Civilisations Festival - a ground-breaking collaboration featuring more than 250 organisations.