Beachamwell show remembers it’s past

Beachamwell Village Hall will host a special presentation paying tribute to the village’s historical past.

Miss Reeve’s Battle will take place at the venue on Thursday, March 22, at 7.30pm.

Organised by Beachamwell Local History Group, the event remembers the six Breckland villages which were evacuated in 1942 at short notice to make way for an Army training area. Eight hundred villagers lost their homes, never to return.

Miss Reeve’s Battle tells the story of this devastating event and the impact on one woman, Lucilla Reeve, land agent, farmer, dowser, writer, broadcaster and stalwart of the community which was changed for ever.

Georgette Vale, pictured, plays the role of Miss Reeve in this presentation.

Tickets cost £3 and are available from 01366 328536 ahead of the performance, or on the door.

For more information visit www.beachamwell.org.uk