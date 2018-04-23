Best-selling authors to join Lit Fest 2018 in Westacre

Westacre Theatre’s first ever literary festival is set to kick off next month bringing a host of highly acclaimed writers to West Norfolk.

With a series of events planned for three weekends in May, June and September, the line-up for Lit Fest 2018 features a range of local talent and international best sellers appearing alongside each other.

Organiser Ross Chandler said: “We are always developing new ways of stimulating the cultural offering in West Norfolk and Lit Fest 2018 will bring an extremely credible line-up of highly acclaimed and accomplished writers to Westacre Theatre.

“Each author is inspiring, intriguing and informative and all are well worth our audiences meeting.”

Partnered with The Lynn News, the event kicks off on Friday, May 18, when the ex-CEO of Norwich’s Theatre Royal, Peter Wilson, will give a recital of a haunting piece of poetry, Four Quartets, by great Anglo-American poet TS Eliot.

Mr Wilson said: “I decided to challenge myself to learn the Quartets to get closer to the centre, to comprehend their narrative arc, and to understand the human pain that informs them.”

Sir Antony Gormley, patron of Westacre Theatre, added: “I am delighted that Peter is giving his performance at Westacre.”

On Saturday, May 19, international best-selling writer of crime fiction, Sophie Hannah may divulge what the future holds for Hercule Poirot.

Now published in 32 languages and in 51 countries, her third book featuring the Belgian detective, The Mystery of Three Quarters, is released on August 23.

On Sunday, May 20, Dame Stella Rimington will share how her career for the British security services provided the inspiration for a successful series of books set in the world of intelligence and counter terrorism.

Joining MI5 in 1969, Rimington worked for all three branches of the service before being appointed the first female director general in 1992. Tickets for this event include afternoon tea.

The next collection of literary events begins at Westacre Theatre on June 23 with a whole day of free workshops for budding writers under the age of 11, these must be booked in advance.

Local writer Andrew Bickerton said: “I am passionate about helping young storymakers use themes about the natural world to produce their own beautiful concertina books and I am pleased that Westacre Theatre’s literary festival is providing just such an opportunity.”

In the evening, performing theatre group Three’s Company take to the stage with Brecks to Broads, a literary journey around our beloved Norfolk. The trio of Irma, Lesley and Leah describe their special show: “You will be whisked from David Copperfield on Yarmouth beach to the whaling ships at Lynn, expect sea and sky, forest and fen!”

To complete the weekend, on the afternoon of June 24, researcher and historian Charlotte Paton delves into a detailed discovery of local artist Walter Dexter, and The King of the Norfolk Poachers Frederick Rolfe.

After a break for afternoon tea, Will Stebbings will be recounting tales about life in West Norfolk in the 1960’s and 1970’s.

The literary festival returns in September with three more exciting authors to meet.

On Sunday, September 2, Elizabeth Haynes will enlighten her audience over tea about how her fascinating career as a police intelligence analyst helped make her into a leading writer of crime fiction.

Then, on Friday, September 7, there is an unrivalled opportunity at Westacre Theatre to meet Elly Griffiths whose superb series of Dr Ruth Galloway novels featuring a forensic archaeologist in Norfolk, appear almost continuously in the local bestseller charts.

Lit Fest 2018’s summer of literature closes with Jenny Boyd, in this 50th anniversary year of her joining the Beatles’ famous tour of India, she will recount her life in the swinging ‘60s with the legendary rock stars of that time.

Tickets are now on sale and are expected to be snapped up quickly. Make sure of your places at this spectacular series of events by visiting www.westacretheatre.com or by calling the box office on 01760 755800.