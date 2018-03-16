Blake go back to their Norfolk roots for upcoming gig

Brit Award-winning vocal trio will make a triumphant return to Lynn next month as part of their 2018 tour following the release of their 10 year anniversary album.

Bringing one third of the trio, Humphrey Berney back to his old stomping ground ahead of his move back to Norfolk later this year, the band are excited to share their new music with old fans.

Teaming up with the Royal Air Force to mark their centenary year, the new album features the RAF Central Band, the RAF Salon Orchestra and members of the Military Wives Choir. With a special appearance from the Alderman Peel High School Chamber Choir, from Wells, during their live performance.

With over a million albums sold, number one hits in ten countries and approaching 150 TV appearances around the globe, Blake continue to enthral fans across the globe with their charismatic stage presence.

Due for release later this month, The Anniversary Album is their seventh studio release and the group have dedicated it a celebratory gift to their legion of fans who have been with them for a decade.

Not content with just a fantastic new album, the group will be taking the album on the road for their biggest and most ambitious ever UK tour, personally showing their appreciation to the fans with performances of all their classic hits.

Coming to Lynn’s Corn Exhchange on Sunday, April 22, our reporter Lucy Ruthnum caught up with singer Humphrey Berney ahead of the show.

Lucy: Blake are regulars in Lynn, are you looking forward to playing here again?

Humphrey: We always try to go to our family homes to play, it’s always very special to play in your home town and I actually grew up in Norfolk. I’m from near Wyndham and grew up on the North Norfolk Coast. It’s actually a very busy year for me personally because I have one 16-month-old daughter and another on the way, and we’re planning to move back to Norfolk this year. I can’t wait to be back there.

Lucy: What can people expect from this month’s release, The Anniversary Album?

Humphrey: We’re celebrating a decade in the business, so we’ve decided to go back to our roots and this is a very vocal-focused album. There are a lot of big, impressive songs which we’ve found do the best at aour live shows, everyone seems to love those. We’ve got some musical threatre favourites like West Side Story, opera classics, even some music from Out of Africa. We’ve also got an orchestra and band playing live with us throughout, and because we’re pairing with the RAF, we’ve even got a unique version of the Dambusters in there.

Lucy: The tour will be keeping you busy until September, but have Blake got any other plans for the year?

Humphrey: The RAF are having a huge year celebrating their centenary and we’re discussing the possibility of doing some outdoor concerts with them which would be fantastic. We’ll also be releasing in Germany and touring over there, and there’s even potential for a tour across Asia. We’ve spent a lot of time in places like The Philippines and Taiwan, and they’ve always been special places for us. The fans over ther seem to love that we are so British.

Lucy: Blake are supporting the RAF this year, how did that partnership come about?

Humphrey: Blake have always supported military causes and my wife’s family actually have very strong links to the RAF. It actually happened because we performed at the London Palladium and we met the Royal Air Force Central Band there, we asked if they’d like to work together and it seemed a perfect fit with the centenary this year.

Some of the proceeds are going towards the Royal Air Force Charitable Trust. It’s fantastic to work with the sound of a Big Band, there’s a lot more brass and woodwind than we are used to which creates a much more exciting sound. We’ve added in some different songs such as Edith Piaf to really use the sound.

Lucy: Did you ever think you would still be producing music a decade later?

Humphrey: You do lock on to other groups who have fallen by the wayside, it is a very tough business. But we’re just incredibly grateful to have the longevity, and to the fans who have supported us by going to concerts or buying CDs over the years.

Lucy: What do you think sets you apart from other groups, why are the fans still so supportive 10 years on?

Humphrey: It sounds corny, but I think what appeals is our friendship and the relationship between the three of us.

It’s about more than just the music, it’s about the way we relate to our audience and the way we have a laugh with each other. We’re a trio and there isn’t a lead singer in our group, we each get our moment to shine and I think we perform best when we work together.

Enjoy a spectacular show with video projections, emotive lighting & the boys’ famously off-piste banter.

Tickets for the show, on Sunday, April 22, at 7.30pm, are on sale now from the box office.

Call 01553 764864 or go to www.kingslynncornexchange.co.uk to book.