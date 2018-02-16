Book launch for Feltwell veteran’s biography

A 93-year-old veteran from Feltwell will be hosting a book launch and signing of his biography at a village pub tomorrow afternoon.

Featuring the life of Ivan Potter, entitled ‘Mister Lucky’ and published by Frostick, the signing will take place at The Wellington Pub at 2pm.

Mister Lucky tells the story of Ivan, born a Suffolk farming boy, and his varied life which has included time in the Air Training Corps, Home Guard, as well as being associated with Churchill’s Secret Army.

Despite hearing of older friends dying, Ivan volunteered for the RAF where he trained as a wireless operator and rear gunner.

He survived the war and went on to work on the railways of East Anglia. Mister Lucky is a well-told story with plenty of humour, making it readable and most enjoyable.

The book will be available for purchase at the book launch, or can be ordered online at www.frostick.co.uk.