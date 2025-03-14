In our weekly look at books, we focus on a dark and cosy Norfolk murder mystery…

Book of the Week with Waterstones of Lynn is The Bastwick Testament - British Detective Tanner Murder Mystery Series 13, by international bestselling author David Blake.

‘A haunted crypt, a bullied boy, and an artist’s will: a benevolent gesture or a satanic curse?

The Bastwick Testament

When the body of a local artist is found mutilated inside a five-pointed star, DCI Tanner’s attention turns to the disciples of a Satanic cult.

But when the man's body is discovered to be the cult’s leader, Tanner's interest is soon drawn to his will, and the five beneficiaries who’ve been named in it.

Set within the mysterious beauty of the Norfolk Broads, this fast-paced British detective series is a dark cosy Norfolk murder mystery with a slice of humour and a touch of romance, one that will have you guessing until the very end, when the last shocking twist is finally revealed."

Cut out the coupon in the March 14 edition of the Lynn News for £1 off this book.

Top Ten Chart with Waterstones of Norfolk Street, Lynn1 - The Frozen People – Elly Griffiths

2 - Death at the Sign of the Rook – Kate Atkinson

3 - The Rebel Witch – Kristen Ciccarelli

4 - The Bastwick Testament – David Blake

5 - Running Grave – Robert Galbraith

6 - The Floating Hotel – Grace Curtis

7 - The Kellerby Code – Jonny Sweet

8 - The Garden Against Time – Olivia Laing

9 - Murder at the Monestary - Rev. Richard Coles

10 - James – Percival Everett