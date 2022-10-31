Home   Whats On   Article

King’s Lynn Civic Society committee member Elizabeth James and Jill Bennett talk about their new book “A Norfolk Rhapsody” about Ralph Vaughan Williams

By Pete Woodhouse
Published: 16:54, 31 October 2022

On Thursday, November 3, King’s Lynn Civic Society committee member, Elizabeth James, will join Jill Bennett to talk about planning, designing, writing and illustrating their new book “A Norfolk Rhapsody” about Ralph Vaughan Williams in King’s Lynn.

This will take place at Thoresby College, South Quay at 7.30pm.

Entry: Civic Society members free. Visitors £2.

Ralph Vaughan Williams book talk by Jill Bennett, Elizabeth James.
The composer was famous for visiting West Norfolk to collect folk songs.

