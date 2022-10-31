More news, no ads

On Thursday, November 3, King’s Lynn Civic Society committee member, Elizabeth James, will join Jill Bennett to talk about planning, designing, writing and illustrating their new book “A Norfolk Rhapsody” about Ralph Vaughan Williams in King’s Lynn.

This will take place at Thoresby College, South Quay at 7.30pm.

Entry: Civic Society members free. Visitors £2.



The composer was famous for visiting West Norfolk to collect folk songs.