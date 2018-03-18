Breckland shows for the Songbird

Internationally acclaimed singer Kate Dimbleby will perform in villages across Breckland this month, as part of Breckland Council’s successful Silver Social programme.

The acapella show, Songbirds, will run from March 19-23 in Ashill, Harling, Shipdham, Mattishall and Necton.

The live show features songs from her celebrated album Songbird and comes just weeks after Kate hosted a series of singing workshops for Breckland’s older residents, also as part of the Silver Social project.

Cllr Paul Claussen, executive member for place, said: “We’re thrilled to have Kate back in Breckland’s rural villages, this time for her one-off live show. Her recent workshops proved incredibly popular, with her energy and enthusiasm encouraging even the most hesitant singers to join in, so I’m sure residents will really enjoy her ‘Songbirds’ performance.”

She will be performing at Ashill Community Centre on March 19, and at Necton Community Centre on March 23. All performances are 2.30pm to 4pm.

Tickets are £5 and can be booked by calling 01362 656870 or email community@breckland.gov.uk