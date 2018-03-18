Burnham Deepdale welcomes in spring with style

Spring is in the air and where better to kick off the season than the North Norfolk coast at Burnham Deepdale’s Spring Market and Deepdale Hygge?

Taking place next weekend, more than 50 artisans and local producers will be joining the permanent shops and café of Dalegate Market on March 23-25.

Organiser Jason Borthwick said: “Come and join us in Burnham Deepdale to welcome in spring. The Spring Market is a great opportunity to not only buy wonderful ‘not on the high street’ items, but to chat with the artisans and discover more about their inspiration and processes.”

There will be demonstrations and huge collection of locally-produced wares on sale acoss the two marquees, with stalls held by the likes of Panther Brewery, The Pebble Art, Meg Matthews Jewellery and artisan patissier Joaquim Teles.

While Dalegate Market concentrates on the artisans of this wonderful county, Deepdale Backpackers and Camping next door will be celebrating the countryside, coast and music of the county with their Deepdale Hygge.

Mr Borthwick added: “Deepdale Hygge is our celebration of the North Norfolk Coast, a collection of the things that bring us happiness - live music, the great outdoors, meeting old friends and new.”

The weekend begins on Friday with the launch of Marina Florance’s new album, and a ceilidh with Compass Moon. On Saturday, the Deepdale crew and friends will be running outdoor activities - walk, cycle, run, Nordic walk, paddle board.

When everyone’s had some fresh air or a relaxing morning, the music begins and we have a great line-up including The Tildens, Matt Watson, Lisa Redford, the Sheringham Shantymen, Falling From Trees and Mammal Not Fish.

There will be storytelling sessions, and you can explore the wonders of the solar system with King’s Lynn and District Astronomy Society. Sunday morning we finish the weekend with a nature scavenger hunt around Deepdale Farm.

Tickets for Deepdale Hygge cost £15 for adults and £7.50 for children, but tickets online here: www.deepdalehygge.co.uk

Entry to Deepdale Spring Market is free, with plenty of free parking available. The event runs from 10am to 5pm over the weekend and more details can be found online here: www.deepdalespringmarket.co.uk