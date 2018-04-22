Call for new members to join West Norfolk ukulele group

The King’s Lynn Ukulele Club are searching for enthusiastic new members to join their ranks and help boost their fundraising efforts for the East Anglian Air Ambulance.

The first of its kind for the area, the club founder, Andrew English, has moved away and handed the reins over to longest-standing member Diane Shortland who hopes to take it in a vibrant, and exciting, new direction.

She said: “We are looking to reform the group into something different this year, breaking the mould of present ukulele clubs which seem to have been stereotyped into becoming social get-togethers for retired people wishing to reminisce on the 60’s music they grew up with.

“Whilst there’s nothing wrong in that, this isn’t what Andrew had in mind for KLUC and as such I’m taking the club back to its original aims and objectives, alongside Keith Sharples who is our musical director.”

The group was originally set up by Andrew English and Keith Sharples in March 2014, and for the last four years the group have met every Tuesday night at The Anvil Inn, Congham, performing across West Norfolk to raise money for their chosen charity, the East Anglian Air Ambulance.

The group have previously raised £3,000 for the charity, and hope to continue this over the year ahead, by taking the group in a new direction.

Mr English, formerly of Grimston, said: “I had to make the painful decision to step back from the leader role in order for someone else to be given the chance to drive the club on to better things.

“The most obvious person to do that was someone that had been at the club from the very beginning and shared my vision of what the club was capable of, and someone that I knew would do what it takes to steer the club in that right direction.

“Diane has my full support and I look forward to visiting to see them perform because I know they’re going to be worth watching!”

The group are looking to attract new members of all age, with plans to play a much richer choice of musical styles covering all genres from reggae and drum and bass, to jazz, rock and soul.

With plans to perform throughout their summer season at venues including Hunstanton Spinney, busking in Lynn, outdoor fetes and picnics to raise money for charity, there is plenty of space for the young, and young at heart to join whether they have experience or are just learning.

Diane said: “Ukulele is frequently taught in schools now and it would be good to follow on from this into early adulthood capturing the hearts of the young as well as young at heart.

“Prepare for something fresh and original, we’re very excited chickens right now. Come join our hen house and KLUC with us.”

Keith Sharples, musical director, said: “KLUC is about to re-define the sound and songs of the ukulele club scene challenging the ‘uke-iverse’ in a gloriously un-stereotypical style.

“An innovation to rock Norfolk, boldly going where no other ukulele club has dared to venture. We’re very excited to be doing something refreshingly different.”

Join rehearsals from 7.30-9.30pm on Tuesday nights at The Anvil Inn, Congham, or call Diane Shortland on 07984 944683 to find out more.

Details of upcoming gigs, and more information at www.kluc.co.uk