Call for volunteers at Wells’ Maltings

Wells Maltings is set to host another event to recruit voluntary workers and supporters for the North Norfolk venue on May 2.

Following the success of April’s event, the next will run from 2.30-3.30pm in the Sackhouse on Staithe Street, when visitors will have the chance to find out about available positions.

The team at Wells Maltings, the new £5m arts, heritage and community hub which will open in Wells-next-the-Sea this summer, is looking for volunteers in all areas, but especially the box office and tourist information centre.

Director Simon Daykin said: “We will be putting on a year-round programme of film, drama, music, art, heritage, comedy, family activities and so on, and as a not-for-profit organisation, we will rely on the support of dedicated volunteers to keep this busy community venue going and so we’re currently seeking volunteers in all areas.

“Everyone is welcome, whether they can simply spare a few hours every now and then to wield a paintbrush or do some gardening, for example, in

order to keep the venue looking its best, or they’re able to commit to regular shifts the café or bar.

“We are also looking for volunteers to assist with our outreach programme, which will bring activities at Wells Maltings into the wider community;

events such as outdoor painting sessions or children’s arts and crafts classes.”

Those considering volunteering can register their interest with Mary Brady, Wells Maltings’ learning and engagement manager, on 01328 711378 or by email at mary@wellsmaltings.org.uk