Card collectors flock to convention in North Lynn

Hundreds of card collectors from across the UK and Europe are expected to flock to the world’s biggest convention at Lynnsport this weekend.

The cigarette and trade card collectors will be converging at the North Lynn centre owned by Alive Leisure, on Saturday and Sunday.

Running from 12-6pm on Saturday, and from 10am to 4pm on Sunday, free valuations are on offer for family card collections and the hobby’s leading dealers will be holding stalls.

The convention is staged by the hobby’s organising body, the Cartophilic Society of GB and hosted by two of its branches –the East Anglian based at Diss and the Lincolnshire, which meets at Boston.

The Society was formed in 1938 and currently has around 20 British branches as well as links with societies in Australia, New Zealand and South Africa.

Over the years it has produced a series of reference books detailing thousands of sets of not only cigarette cards but those issued with a host of other products from the 1880s to the present day.

Cigarette cards are believed to have evolved from stiffeners put in paper packets of cigarettes.

Advertisements were added and when it was found that people had started to collect them proper sets were soon issued.

The convention was last in Norfolk ten years ago when it was hosted in Norwich.

Admission costs £3 on Saturday and £2 on Sunday, families only pay for one person.