One of the area’s most respected dance teachers is celebrating 50 years of teaching with a charity concert at Stow Bridge Village Hall on Saturday, October 28.

Carole Jones, of CJ Dance in Denver, has taught hundreds of children during her time.

Here she tells in her own words how it all began.

Dance teacher Carole Jones with Darren Bennett and Lilia Kopylova on a cruise on the Queen Victoria (16376597)

She said: “ I went along to my very first dance class because ‘the gang ’ were getting bored with the activities in the youth club in Tower Street.

“We decided that we would all pop down to the ballroom above the Majestic Cinema and see what the dance classes were like. I remember the teacher, Tony Kershaw, worrying what was going to happen as 10+ leather clad, motor cycle helmet carrying teenagers came into his class but we all had such great fun, we laughed all the way through the lesson and back to the youth club afterwards. I had fallen in love with dancing.

“That must have been around spring 1968 as I took my first dance test in May 1968. I enjoyed it so much that I took another five tests that year and seve the following year. Tony and Janet soon had me demonstrating during the beginner classes and helping to teach during the bronze level ballroom medal classes.

It was on 28 th September 1969 that I took the International Dance Teachers Association (IDTA) teachers examination in Ballroom Branch and passed. The examiner was none other than the famous Lyndon Wainwright. I went on to study the new Latin American style of dance that was being developed by Walter Laird, the author of what became the bible of Latin American Dancing.

“I qualified as Licentiate soon after. I took my last professional examination in the Sequence Branch when I was seven months’ pregnant with my first child, Daryn, and the examiner was very concerned that I might give birth at any moment!

“During my time as a mum and my working life, I have always tried to find time for my favourite hobby, dancing and offered my services to dance schools and Adult Education wherever I lived.

“This lead to me starting my own school in 2010, C J Dance, and have offered social classes, private lessons, wedding dances and workshops for many years now.

“I have always found it very rewarding to teach people at beginner stage but then some wanted to gain some reward for their efforts, so I started offering examinations. This lead to some of my beginners going all the way through to take professional examinations. Two of these, Terry Pither and Ken Ward are still helping me run the school and I would be lost without them.

“These years have brought me great pleasure and many happy memories. Is 50 years of teaching dance enough? Possibly not. The famous Peggy Spencer didn’t retire until she was 92, so there is time for a few more years yet.

“Come along and help me celebrate these 50 years of teaching dance.”

The event is on7.30-11pm. Proceeds will be going to East Anglian Air Ambulance. Tickets, priced £8, are available by phoning 01366 382825 or 07795 200805.