Centenary concert to celebrate the RAF in King’s Lynn and Peterborough

Lynn’s Corn Exchange will welcome one of three unrivalled opportunities to hear music performed by the Central Band of the Royal Air Force, all in aid of the RAF Benevolent Fund.

Organised by Peterborough Sings, this three-night spectacular will be performed in Peterborough, Lynn and Birmingham throughout June, in a spectacular evening of uplifting music to celebrate the centenary of the Royal Air Force.

Alongside the Central Band of the RAF, the performances will showcase the award-winning Peterborough Male Voice Choir and Peterborough Voices – all performing iconic military themes.

William Prideaux, director of Peterborough Male Voice Choir, said: “We’re thrilled to be celebrating the centenary of the RAF by performing with the Central Band of the RAF and we’re mindful of the fact that as well as being world-class musicians they are also serving members of the RAF.

“And what better charity for us to support in this landmark year than the RAF Benevolent Fund which does such invaluable work to care for all members of the RAF, past and present, and their families too.”

All proceeds from the three nights will go to the Fund, the RAF’s leading welfare charity.

Paul Hewson, regional director for the RAF Benevolent Fund, said: “To have the support of Peterborough Male Voice Choir is simply wonderful. The three events look to be such incredible spectacles for anyone who is a fan of good music and great talents.

The fund is extremely grateful to all involved for choosing to support the charity. Last year we helped more than 54,000 members of the RAF family but we wouldn’t have been able to do that without such dedicated supporters.

“Your efforts mean we can assist many more deserving individuals of the RAF family, to help change their lives for the better.”

Tickets and more information are available at www.kingslynncornexhange.co.uk