St. Nicholas Chapel in Lynn is hosting a classic musical ensemble this December for their Christmas tour.

Mediaeval Baebes are a chart-topping choir who have won the Ivor Novella Award for their performance on the BBC’s ‘The Virgin Queen’, received two Emmy nominations and a Royal Television Society award as the featured artist alongside composer Martin Phipps for the theme tune of ITV’s ‘Victoria’.

Families, musicians and reenactors are invited to enhance the concert in whatever way they enjoy. Whether they bring a drum, a lantern, or dress up and frolic, the experience on December 11 will be immersive.

The female-led group will be appearing at St. Nicholas Chapel for an immersive event (Picture: Rachel Le Faye)

Tickets cost £27.50 for an adult and £12.50 for a child (Picture: Karla De Silva)

The entirely female-led group will be performing music including well-known Christmas carols and traditional folk songs alongside tracks from their latest seasonal album ‘MydWynter.’

With storytelling that uncovers origins, and folklore hidden in the lyrics, the spirited choral music will also include settings of ancient and romantic poetry too.

Tickets will cost £27.50 for an adult and £12.50 for a child. They are now available at www.mediaevalbaebes.com

