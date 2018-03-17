Choir appeal for West Norfolk Singers

The musical director for West Norfolk Singers is looking to pass the baton to a younger local talent in his retirement.

Nigel Wickens has led the group for almost 12 years, but now the group are appealing for an experienced musician to take over the role.

Chairman Anne Davis said: “This is an opportunity for some aspiring choir master to lead this keen, enthusiastic group of friendly singers in the joy of singing. The group enjoys a wide range of music and is willing to try anything.

“We are supported by a very professional accompanist, William Moss, who is always willing to turn his hand to different pieces.”

The group meet weekly from September through to May, rehearsing at Heacham Methodist Church on Wednesday evenings from 7.30pm, with concerts held locally before Christmas and in the spring.

If you are an experienced musician who would like to lead a small choir of about 25 sopranos, altos, tenors and basses, call Anne on 01485 571315.