In his weekly That’s Entertainment column, Andy Tyler looks at some exciting upcoming events...

It was great for those with the necessary stamina and enthusiasm being able to watch The Oscars live on TV last weekend; I watched for as long as I could and enjoyed the experience! Several of the films nominated I’d recommended in this column previously, such as Oppenheimer, Poor Things, Maestro, and The Zone of Interest, so this week I recommend the film, The Holdovers, Da’Vine Joy Randolph winning best supporting actress for her part in that movie.

The blockbuster film Barbie won only one Oscar but Ryan Gosling’s rendering of the song I’m Just Ken! certainly seemed to steal the show. You may be able to catch up with some of the films at your local cinema or The King’s Lynn Community Cinema Club. For those interested don’t forget there’s also The Senior Citizens Film Club which meets at The Corn Exchange regularly. For details and to book call Bharti Patel on: 07375375404.

Ryan Gosling as Ken and Margot Robbie as Barbie in Barbie. Picture: Warner Bros Pictures

Before we leave the world of cinema I did notice the winner for Best Documentary (Feature) was 20 Days in Mariupol. A moving portrayal of a team of Ukrainian journalists trapped in the besieged city of Mariupol and how they continue to work in the area documenting the war and its frightening consequences.

Back in King’s Lynn, The GroundWork Gallery’s new exhibition entitled: Art for the Environment features the work of six artists from the University of the Arts London’s Art for the Environment programme. The gallery opens Wednesday-Saturday 11am-4pm, and the exhibition continues until Saturday, September 30. Do visit the gallery from next Wednesday. To find out more also visit: groundworkgallery.com

Don’t forget the two church fayres tomorrow, The King’s Lynn Minster Spring Fayre open between 10am and 2pm, and The St.Faith’s Spring Fair, open between 2pm and 4pm at The Gaywood Church Rooms. Entry to both events is free. There’s bound to be much to enjoy and bargains to be had at both venues!

The Minster in King's Lynn

I enjoyed a fascinating talk recently given by Francesca Saggini on the novelist Fanny Burney (1752-1840), who was born in King’s Lynn. Francesca is a Professor of English Literature in Italy and is currently engaged in a project studying the versatility in Burney’s novels and plays during her long life. The talk was organised by The King’s Lynn Civic Society.

Besides lectures the Civic Society is well worth joining and is concerned with preserving Lynn’s past and looking out for its future. To learn more visit: kingslynncivicsociety.co.uk

The circus is coming to town, or rather Knights Hill, between Wednesday, March 20 and Monday, April 1. It’s the popular Circus Mondao, so to find out details and how to book go to their Facebook Page.

My book recommendation of the week is by the famous broadcaster and Man of the Cloth: The Reverend Richard Coles; it’s entitled A Death In The Parish and concerns murder in the Champton Community, which according to my research is in France, but never mind, the book’s already a bestseller!

Antiques, vintage and retro, collectables and curios and much more are promised at the fleamarket to be held at Snettisham Village Hall next Saturday, March 23 between 9am and 3pm. Admission just 50p, under 16’s go free. Light refreshments are available and the event supports Hillside Animal Sanctuary.

Our local WEA branch holds many interesting talks, lectures, discussions and meetings on a wide variety of subjects. Poet and writer, Sue Burge, gives the next day course on Saturday, April 13. In order to attend contact Ros Harre on 01553 761890.

There may be tickets still available for the Lost in Music event at Hunstanton’s Princess Theatre being held tomorrow night from 7.30pm until 10pm. Great live music from the 70s and stunning vocals are promised, so do dress to impress!

Lastly, if you haven’t picked up a copy of The Lynn Corn Exchange brochure yet you can check what’s going ahead on-line both at the exchange’s cinema and theatre.

Don’t miss out, take a look now!