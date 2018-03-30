Cider festival kicks off Easter weekend in King’s Lynn

Easter celebrations are getting a fruitier twist this weekend when a Lynn pub is set to host a cider festival and an Easter egg hunt.

Offering a weekend packed with free tastings and live music, the Live and Let Live’s event follows the success of last year’s and another cider festival held back in August.

Landlady Rozi Woods said: “It’s been popular each time we’ve held them so we’re hoping for a big crowd again.

“We’ll have lots of ciders all through the weekend and on Saturday night we will be holding free tastings.”

The event kicks off tonight with live music from 4 Play, onstage from 8.30pm to 11pm. Free tastings take place on Saturday night from 7.30pm, with the full range of ciders available all weekend.

On Sunday, youngsters will be invited to join an Easter egg hunt during the afternoon.

Organisers also have plans in the pipeline for a St George’s Day gin festival.