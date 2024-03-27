A comedy thriller and a rom-com will be screened during the final month of a cinema club’s current season.

King’s Lynn Community Cinema Club (KLCCC) will be hosting the two film screenings next month at St George’s Guildhall.

On Thursday, April 4, they will be showing the comedy thriller Vengeance, which gives an interesting insight to the current state of American society.

The films will be screened at St George's Guildhall

It follows Ben, a writer and podcaster from New York, who attempts to solve the murder of a girl he had ‘hooked up’ with and travels to southern USA to investigate what happened to her.

B.J.Novak, who is better known as a writer, actor and comedian, makes his directorial debut with this film.

Later in the month, on Thursday, April 25 it’s over to the other side of the world with a film from Bhutan - Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom.

A reluctant teacher and aspiring singer dreams of getting a visa to move to Australia, but he learns some tough life lessons when he is sent to the remotest school in the Himalayas to complete his training.

This subtitled rom-com was nominated for Best International Film at last year’s Academy Awards.

Both films will be screened at St George’s Guildhall starting at 7.30pm and are free to KLCCC members.

Non-members are also welcome to attend as a day member for £5 on the door.

Payments to KLCCC must be by cash on the door.

Anyone over 18 wishing to join KLCCC can do so by emailing the club at communitycinemaclub@googlemail.com

Full details of all the club’s films and social events can be found on the club website and Facebook page.

