Cinema Listings - April 6-12

The Majestic Cinema
Programme from April 6-12
READY PLAYER ONE (12A)
Daily at 1.30pm and 7.30pm
BLOCKERS (15)
Daily at 4.45pm
Friday to Tuesday at 7.45pm
PETER RABBIT (PG)
Daily at 11am, 1.45pm and 4.30pm
DUCK DUCK GOOSE (PG)
Daily at 11.15am and 2pm
RSC LIVE - MACBETH (12A)
Wednesday at 7pm
RAMPAGE (12A)
Thursday at 7.45pm
A QUIET PLACE (15)
Daily at 5pm, except Wednesday, and 8pm
Wednesday at 4.30pm
The Light Cinema, Wisbech
Programme from April 6-12
3D RAMPAGE (12A)
Wednesday at 8pm
Thursday at 8.15pm
BLACK PANTHER (12A)
Daily at 6pm and 9pm
BLOCKERS (15)
Daily except Thursday at 4.30pm, 7.15pm and 9.45pm
Thursday at 6.30pm and 9pm
COCO (PG)
Daily at 10am
DUCK DUCK GOOSE (PG)
Daily at 10.45am, 1.30pm and 4.15pm
EARLY MAN (PG)
Daily at 6.15pm and 8.50pm
GHOST STORIES (15)
Daily at 6.15pm and 8.50pm
THE GREATEST SHOWMAN (PG)
Dail, except Monday, at 12pm
ISLE OF DOGS (PG)
Daily at 12.30pm and 3pm
LOVE, SIMON (12A)
Daily at 2.30pm, 5.45pm and 8.40pm
MATILDA (PG)
Monday at 11am
PACIFIC RIM UPRISING (12A)
Daily, except Wednesday and Thursday, at 6.45pm and 9.30pm
Wednesday at 9.30pm
PETER RABBIT (PG)
Daily at 10am, 11am, 12.15pm, 1.15pm, 2.30pm, 3.30pm, 4.45pm, 5.45pm
A QUIET PLACE (15)
Daily, except Monday, at 11.30am, 1.40pm, 4pm, 7pm and 9.15pm
Monday at 12.20pm, 1.50pm, 4pm, 7pm and 9.15pm
RAMPAGE (12A)
Thursday at 11.45am, 2.15pm, 5pm and 7.30pm
READY PLAYER ONE (12A)
Daily at 11am, 2.15pm, 5.30pm and 8.30pm
TOMB RAIDER (12A)
Daily, except Wednesday and Thursday, at 8pm
Wednesday at 6.30pm
A WRINKLE IN TIME (PG)
Daily, except Thursday, at 1.50pm
Dementia Friendly – Matilda - Monday 11am
Autism Friendly – Peter Rabbit - Sunday 11am
Subtitled – Ready Player One – Tuesday 11am
Subtitled – Ready Player One – Thursday 5.30pm
North Creake Village Hall
Tuesday, April 10, 7.30pm
Victoria and Abdul
The extraordinary true story of an unexpected friendship in the later years of Queen Victoria’s (Judi Dench) remarkable rule. When Abdul Karim (Ali Fazal), a young clerk, travels from India to participate in the Queen’s Golden Jubilee, he is surprised to find favour with the Queen herself. The two forge an unlikely and devoted alliance with a loyalty to one another that her household and inner circle all attempt to destroy. Tickets cost £5, including a drink, call 07905 805388 to book.