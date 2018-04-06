Cinema Listings - April 6-12

The Majestic Cinema

Programme from April 6-12

READY PLAYER ONE (12A)

Daily at 1.30pm and 7.30pm

BLOCKERS (15)

Daily at 4.45pm

Friday to Tuesday at 7.45pm

PETER RABBIT (PG)

Daily at 11am, 1.45pm and 4.30pm

DUCK DUCK GOOSE (PG)

Daily at 11.15am and 2pm

RSC LIVE - MACBETH (12A)

Wednesday at 7pm

RAMPAGE (12A)

Thursday at 7.45pm

A QUIET PLACE (15)

Daily at 5pm, except Wednesday, and 8pm

Wednesday at 4.30pm

The Light Cinema, Wisbech

Programme from April 6-12

3D RAMPAGE (12A)

Wednesday at 8pm

Thursday at 8.15pm

BLACK PANTHER (12A)

Daily at 6pm and 9pm

BLOCKERS (15)

Daily except Thursday at 4.30pm, 7.15pm and 9.45pm

Thursday at 6.30pm and 9pm

COCO (PG)

Daily at 10am

DUCK DUCK GOOSE (PG)

Daily at 10.45am, 1.30pm and 4.15pm

EARLY MAN (PG)

Daily at 6.15pm and 8.50pm

GHOST STORIES (15)

Daily at 6.15pm and 8.50pm

THE GREATEST SHOWMAN (PG)

Dail, except Monday, at 12pm

ISLE OF DOGS (PG)

Daily at 12.30pm and 3pm

LOVE, SIMON (12A)

Daily at 2.30pm, 5.45pm and 8.40pm

MATILDA (PG)

Monday at 11am

PACIFIC RIM UPRISING (12A)

Daily, except Wednesday and Thursday, at 6.45pm and 9.30pm

Wednesday at 9.30pm

PETER RABBIT (PG)

Daily at 10am, 11am, 12.15pm, 1.15pm, 2.30pm, 3.30pm, 4.45pm, 5.45pm

A QUIET PLACE (15)

Daily, except Monday, at 11.30am, 1.40pm, 4pm, 7pm and 9.15pm

Monday at 12.20pm, 1.50pm, 4pm, 7pm and 9.15pm

RAMPAGE (12A)

Thursday at 11.45am, 2.15pm, 5pm and 7.30pm

READY PLAYER ONE (12A)

Daily at 11am, 2.15pm, 5.30pm and 8.30pm

TOMB RAIDER (12A)

Daily, except Wednesday and Thursday, at 8pm

Wednesday at 6.30pm

A WRINKLE IN TIME (PG)

Daily, except Thursday, at 1.50pm

Dementia Friendly – Matilda - Monday 11am

Autism Friendly – Peter Rabbit - Sunday 11am

Subtitled – Ready Player One – Tuesday 11am

Subtitled – Ready Player One – Thursday 5.30pm

North Creake Village Hall

Tuesday, April 10, 7.30pm

Victoria and Abdul

The extraordinary true story of an unexpected friendship in the later years of Queen Victoria’s (Judi Dench) remarkable rule. When Abdul Karim (Ali Fazal), a young clerk, travels from India to participate in the Queen’s Golden Jubilee, he is surprised to find favour with the Queen herself. The two forge an unlikely and devoted alliance with a loyalty to one another that her household and inner circle all attempt to destroy. Tickets cost £5, including a drink, call 07905 805388 to book.