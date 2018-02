Cinema listings - Feb 23-March 1

The Majestic Cinema

Programme February 23 to March 1

COCO (PG)

Saturday and Sunday at 11.15am

EARLY MAN (PG)

Saturday and Sunday at 11.10am

THE GREATEST SHOWMAN SING A LONG (PG)

Saturday and Sunday at 11am and 2pm

BLACK PANTHER (12A)

Daily at 1.30pm and 7.30pm

Daily at 4.30pm, except Saturday

FIFTY SHADES FREED (18)

Daily at 7.30pm

MET OPERA LIVE – LA BOHEME (12a)

Saturday at 5.30pm

SHAPE OF WATER (15)

Weekdays at 4.15pm

Friday, Sunday, Monday and Tuesday at 7.15pm

Sunday at 4.30pm

Wednesday and Thursday at 1.15pm and 4.15pm

FINDING YOUR FEET (12a)

Daily at 1.40pm and 4.30pm, except Wednesday

Wednesday 1.30pm and 4.15pm

ROH LIVE WINTERS TALE (12a)

Wednesday at 7.15pm

RED SPARROW (15)

Thursday at 7.15pm

BIRTH OF THE DRAGON (15)

Weekdays at 2pm

The Light Cinema, Wisbech

Programme from February 23 to March 1

BLACK PANTHER (12A)

Friday at 11.30am, 2.30pm, 3.10pm, 5.30pm, 6.10pm, 8.30pm and 9.15pm

Saturday and Sunday at 11am, 11.45am, 2pm, 2.45pm, 3.15pm, 5pm, 6.10pm, 8.30pm and 9.15pm

Monday and Tuesday at 11.30am, 12.15pm, 2.30pm, 3.10pm, 5.30pm, 6.10pm, 8.30pm and 9.15pm

Wednesday at 11.30am, 12.15pm, 2.30pm, 3.10pm, 5.30pm and 8.30pm

Thursday at 12.15pm, 2pm, 3.10pm5pm, 6.10pm and 8pm

COCO (PG)

Saturday and Sunday at 10.20am and 1.15pm

DARKEST HOUR (PG)

Friday and Monday at 12pm and 5.45pm

Tuesday and Wednesday at 3pm and 8.40pm

Thursday at 12pm

EARLY MAN (PG)

Saturday and Sunday at 10.30am, 12.45pm and 3pm

FERDINAND (U)

Saturday and Sunday at 10.10am

FIFTY SHADES FREED (18)

Friday at 12.20pm, 3.20pm, 6pm and 9pm

Saturday and Sunday at 9pm

Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday at 12pm, 2.45pm, 7.40pm and 8.15pm

Thursday at 12pm, 3.20pm, 6pm and 9pm

FINDING YOUR FEET (12A)

Friday at 11.40am, 2.15pm, 5pm and 7.45pm

Saturday and Sunday at 12.40pm, 3.15pm, 6pm and 8.45pm

Monday, Tuesday and Thursday at 11.30am, 2.25pm, 5pm and 7.45pm

Wednesday at 11.30am, 2.15pm, 6.15pm and 9pm

THE GREATEST SHOWMAN (PG)

Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Thursday at 12pm, 2.45pm, 5.20pm and 8.10pm

Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday at 11.45am, 2.45pm, 5.20pm and 8.10pm

I,TONYA (15)

Friday, Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday at 11.45am, 2.30pm, 5.15pm and 8pm

Saturday and Sunday at 1pm, 3.45pm, 6.30pm and 9.15pm

Thursday at 2.40pm, 5.20pm and 8.20pm

JUMANJI: WELCOME TO THE JUNGLE (12A)

Saturday and Sunday at 12.30pm

PADDINGTON 2 (PG)

Saturday at 9.50am

Sunday at 10am

RED SPARROW (15)

Thursday at 11.30am, 2.30pm, 5.30pm, 8.30pm and 9.15pm

ROH: THE WINTER’S TALE

Wednesday at 7.15pm

THE SHAPE OF WATER (15)

Friday at 12pm, 3.05pm and 8.45pm

Saturday and Sunday at 5.20pm and 8.15pm

Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday at 12pm, 3pm, 5.50pm and 8.50pm

Thursday at 3pm, 5.50pm and 8.50pm

SINGALONG THE GREATEST SHOWMAN (PG)

Friday at 6.15pm

Saturday and Sunday at 4pm and 6.30pm

TAD THE LOST EXPLORER ANS THE SECRET OF KING MIDAS (U)

Saturday and Sunday at 10.45am

THREE BILLBOARDS OUTSIDE EBBING, MISSOURI (15)

Friday at 3pm and 8.45pm

Monday at 3pm and 8.40pm

Tuesday and Wednesday at 12pm and 5.45pm

Thursday at 12.15pm

Syderstone Village Cinema

Saturday at 7.30pm

VICTORIA AND ABDUL (PG)

The extraordinary true story of an unexpected friendship in the later years of Queen Victoria’s remarkable rule. When Abdul Karim, a young clerk, travels from India to participate in the Queen’s Golden Jubilee, he is surprised to find favour with the Queen herself. The two forge an unlikely and devoted alliance with a loyalty to one another that her household and inner circle all attempt to destroy. As the friendship deepens, the Queen begins to see a changing world through new eyes and joyfully reclaims her humanity. Starring Judi Dench and Ali Fazal.

Tickets £3.50, call 01485 578171 to book or email cinema@syderstone.com