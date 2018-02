Cinema listings - Feb 9-15

Have your say

The Majestic Cinema

Programme from February 9-15

COCO (PG)

Daily at 11am, except Friday

Friday at 4.40pm

EARLY MAN (PG)

Daily at 11am, except Friday

Saturday, Sunday and Monday at 1.40pm

Friday, Sunday and Monday at 4.45pm

BLACK PANTHER (12A)

Tuesday and Thursday at 1.30pm, 4.30pm and 7.30pm

Wednesday at 1.00pm, 4.00pm and 7.30pm

DEN OF THIEVES (15)

Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday 7.30pm

Friday at 1.30pm

FIFTY SHADES FREED (18)

Daily at 1.45pm, 4.45pm and 7.45pm

MET OPERA LIVE -L’ELISIR D’AMORE (12A)

Saturday at 5pm

THE 15:17 TO PARIS (15)

Daily at 5pm, except Friday

Friday at 2pm

Friday, Sunday, Monday, Tuesday and Thursday at 8pm

Saturday at 8.20pm

THE GREATEST SHOWMAN (PG)

Daily at 2pm, except Friday

RSC LIVE – TWELFTH NIGHT (12A)

Wednesday at 7pm

The Light Cinema Wisbech

Programme from February 9-15

3D BLACK PANTHER (12A)

Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday at 6.15pm

BLACK PANTHER (12A)

Tuesday at 11am, 12.30pm, 2.20pm, 3.20pm, 5.20pm, 7pm, 8.15pm and 9.15pm

Wednesday and Thursday at 11am, 12.30pm, 2.20pm, 3.20pm, 5.15pm, 7pm, 8.15pm and 9.15pm

CASABLANCA (U)

Monday at 11am

COCO (PG)

Saturday at 10.30am, 10.45am, 1.30pm and 4pm

Sunday at 10.30am, 10.45am, 1.30pm and 4.15pm

Monday at 10.45am, 1.30pm and 4.15pm

Tuesday at 10.15am and 12.45pm

Wednesday and Thursday at 10.15am, 12.45pm amd 3.15pm

DARKEST HOUR (PG)

Friday at 11.30am, 2.30pm and 7.30pm

Saturday, Sunday, Monday and Tuesday at 7.45pm

Wednesday and Thursday at 8pm

DEN OF THIEVES (15)

Friday at 5.15pm

Saturday, Sunday and Monday at 6.15pm

DOWNSIZING (15)

Friday at 10.45am, 1.45pm and 4.45pm

Saturday at 5.15pm

Sunday and Monday at 6.45pm

EARLY MAN (PG)

Saturday at 10.30am, 12.45pm and 3pm

Sunday and Monday at 11.45am, 2.15pm and 4.30pm

Tuesday at 11.45am, 2.10pm and 4.30pm

Wednesday and Thursday at 11.45am, 2.10pm and 4.15pm

FERDINAND (U)

Daily except Friday at 10am

FIFTY SHADES FREED (18)

Friday at 10.40am, 12.15pm, 1.15pm, 3.15pm, 5.45pm, 6.15pm, 6.30pm, 8pm, 8.15pm, 8.30pm, 8.40pm, 8.45pm, 9pm, 10pm

Saturday at 12.15pm, 3pm, 3.15pm, 4.30pm, 5.30pm, 6pm, 7.15pm, 8pm, 8.30pm, 8.45pm, 9.15pm, 10pm

Sunday and Monday at 12.15pm, 3pm, 3.15pm, 5.30pm, 6pm, 7pm, 8pm, 8.45pm, 9.15pm

Tuesday at 12.15pm, 3.15pm, 6pm, 6.45pm, 8.45pm, 9.15pm

Wednesday and Thursday at 12.15pm, 3.15pm, 6pm, 6.30pm, 8.45pm, 9pm

THE GREATEST SHOWMAN (PG)

Friday at 11.30am, 2.45pm, 5.30pm and 8.15pm

Saturday at 11am, 1.45pm, 6.30pm and 9pm

Sunday at 11am, 2pm, 4.45pm and 7.30pm

Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday at 11am, 2pm, 4.40pm and 7.30pm

JUMANJI: WELCOME TO THE JUNGLE (12A)

Saturday, Sunday and Monday at 10.10am, 12.55pm and 3.40pm

Tuesday at 10.30am, 1.15pm and 4pm

Wednesday and Thursday at 10.30am and 1.30pm

MAZE RUNNER: THE DEATH CURE (12A)

Friday at 12.45pm, 3.55pm and 7pm

Saturday and Sunday at 1pm, 4pm and 7pm

Monday at 2pm, 5pm and 8pm

Tuesday at 5.45pm and 8.45pm

Wednesday and Thursday at 2pm and 5pm

PADDINGTON 2 (PG)

Daily except Friday at 9.45am

THE SHAPE OF WATER (15)

Wednesday and Thursday at 5.45pm and 8.30pm

STATUS UPDATE (12A)

Friday 12.15pm and 2.45pm

Saturday and Sunday at 12.30pm and 5pm

Monday at 12.30pm and 4.50pm

Tuesday at 3.15pm and 5.10pm

Wednesday and Thursday at 4.30pm

TAD THE LOST EXPLORER AND THE SECRET KINGDOM OF MIDAS (U)

Friday at 7.30pm

Saturday, Sunday and Monday at 10.10am, 12.20pm, 2.30pm

Tuesday at 10am, 12.10pm and 2.45pm

Wednesday and Thursday at 9.45am and 11.50am

WINCHESTER: THE HOUSE THAT GHOSTS BUILT (15)

Friday at 12pm and 3pm

Dementia Friendly – Casablanca - Monday at 11am

Autism Friendly – Early Man - Sunday 11:45

Subtitled – The Greatest Showman – Tuesday 11:00

Subtitled – 50 Shades – Thursday 18:30

King’s Lynn Community Cinema Club

Thursday, February 15, 7.30pm at Thoresby College

Close Up: Hong Kong and Taiwanese Cinema

The cinemas of Hong Kong and Taiwan have developed very different industries, genres and auteur styles to mainland China. Domestic and international audiences have been delighted by spectacle, thrills and visual poetry, while a close look at martial arts and crime film reveals some extraordinary depths.